GLENS FALLS — High-scoring forward Patrick Grasso is back on board with the Adirondack Thunder. More player signings are coming down the road.

Grasso scored 37 goals in 64 games with the Thunder during the 2022-23 season, a single-season franchise record. He was called up by Utica and Cleveland of the AHL on two occasions.

"To have a guy of his caliber for three years at this level is not easy to find," coach Pete MacArthur said during a Facebook live announcement on Tuesday "(We're) more than grateful to welcome him back into the Adirondack Thunder family and see if he can build upon the success that he enjoyed last year."

Grasso is one of three players signed by Adirondack so far this summer. Forwards Ryan Smith and Yanick Turcotte were re-signed earlier.

Thunder President Jeff Mead said other players have already been signed. The team plans to spread out the announcements over the summer.

Having MacArthur back as coach for a second season has been a plus in putting together the team for the 2023-24 season.

"We’re light years ahead of where we were last year," Mead said. "The offseason is moving along pretty smoothly. I know Pete’s pretty happy with where we're at. I think we’re in a pretty good place."

Yet to be decided is whether captain Shane Harper or popular veteran Shawn Weller will be coming back. Mead said both are still considering what to do for next season.

The signing of Grasso gives the Thunder a bona fide ECHL star. He came on strong late in the season, often scoring timely goals in the chase to lock up a playoff spot. Perhaps his biggest goal came in the final regular-season game, starting the Thunder on the way to a comeback 4-3 win over Worcester.

It would not be surprising to see Grasso get more chances in the American Hockey League if he continues to play well.

"I know he’s going to get another callup or two," MacArthur said, "and honestly I hope the guy sticks. He just does everything right. And that’s what our league’s about. He’s helped us get to the playoffs, have amazing moments, and I really hope he gets an extended look in the American league this year."

Grasso turned pro in 2021, scoring 26 goals in 68 games with Adirondack in his rookie season. Before that, he played for the University of New Hampshire and the Des Moines Buccaneers junior team in the United States Hockey League.

Mead said season ticket sales are ahead of last year, at around 1,000. After finishing dead last in 2021-22, the team got a boost in fan interest last season with its late playoff run. The Thunder finished with an average attendance of 3,659, well ahead of the previous season.