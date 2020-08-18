Granville's Hoards go 1-2 at Devil's Bowl

WEST HAVEN, Vt. — It was a family affair for the Hoards of Granville.

Father Frank Hoard Jr. and son Kyle finished first and second in the vintage dirt modified series race at Devil's Bowl Speedway on Sunday. The 15-lap race combined the modified, sportsman and antique classes.

It was Hoard Jr.'s first win at Devil's Bowl since July 30, 1995.

Fort Ann's Merv Blackwell placed third, while Fort Ann's Mike Wheeler took 10th overall, but first in the antique class driving an original 1937 Ford coach racer once owned by Devil's Bowl founder C.J. Richards.

In other races, Porter Corners' Kim Duell finished second in the 20-lap pro stock/super stock feature.

