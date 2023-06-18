GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons created a rally out of nothing, with Ryan Grace’s game-winning single capping off a 3-2 victory over Mohawk Valley in the second game of a Sunday night doubleheader at East Field.

The Dragons, now 3-5 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, lost the first game 5-2.

The Dragons got a run in the bottom of the sixth inning of the nightcap for a 2-2 tie. Joe Harwood doubled and pinch-runner Arit Moreno eventually scored on Alex Sandell’s sacrifice fly.

It looked like the game was headed to extra innings in the bottom of the seventh when the first two Glens Falls batters struck out. Then Zander Teator was hit by a pitch and Colin Myers walked.

The DiamondDawgs brought in left-hander Aidan Colagrande to face Grace, the lefty designated hitter. Colagrande got two quick strikes, but Grace let two balls go by before sending a game-ending single into right field.

“I got carried away first two pitches, swinging out of my tree,” Grace said. “I just settled down, just trying to put a bat on it, and it ended up falling.”

The Dragons haven’t played many games early this season, thanks to several postponements. They have a full slate of games coming this week, beginning with a 7 p.m. home game against Utica on Monday night.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks,” coach Jion Craz said. “We got here at 2, we battled, we stayed in the games. The first game we lost, but some life at the end of the game. We stayed positive and bounced back this game, got nine hits.”

Mohawk Valley scored two in the fourth and two in the fifth to win the opener. Colin Dowlen went six innings for the DiamondDawgs and Dom Persichilli pitched the seventh, holding the Dragons to two hits.