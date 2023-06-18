Related to this story

Dragons fall to Oneonta in PGCBL

ONEONTA — The Oneonta Outlaws pounded out 18 hits Thursday night as they rolled to a 17-7 PGCBL victory over the Glens Falls Dragons.

