The Northeastern New York PGA announced its special award winners on Friday, and two pros from Saratoga National Golf Club were honored.

Robert Jorgensen, an assistant golf pro, was named Assistant Golf Professional of the Year. Bob Cain, a teaching professional at the club, won the Player Development Award.

Both will be honored in a ceremony on Nov. 5 at Rivers Casino Landing Hotels in Schenectady.

