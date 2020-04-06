Queensbury's Dock to compete in next year's Drive, Chip and Putt finals

Queensbury's Brayden Dock will compete in next year's national Drive, Chip and Putt finals as a result of this year's postponement.
This year's event was scheduled for April 5 at Augusta National Golf Club, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Dock will compete in the 2021 finals in the same boys' 12-13-year-old division.
Dock qualified for the national finals after winning a regional competition in September at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
