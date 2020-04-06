Queensbury's Dock to compete in next year's Drive, Chip and Putt finals
Queensbury's Dock to compete in next year's Drive, Chip and Putt finals

Queensbury's Brayden Dock will compete in next year's national Drive, Chip and Putt finals as a result of this year's postponement.

This year's event was scheduled for April 5 at Augusta National Golf Club, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Dock will compete in the 2021 finals in the same boys' 12-13-year-old division.

Dock qualified for the national finals after winning a regional competition in September at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

