Berliner wins tournament, qualifies for bigger event

CLIFTON PARK — Scott Berliner, an assistant pro at Saratoga Spa State Park Golf Course, was declared the winner of the NENY PGA Professional Championship after Wednesday’s round was unable to be played due to wet course conditions at Eagle Crest Golf Club.
On Tuesday, Berliner shot a 5-under-par 67 to lead the field. With the victory, he earned $2,400 and a spot in the 2021 PGA Professional Championship from April 25-28, 2021 at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!