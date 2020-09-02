 Skip to main content
Berliner wins tournament, qualifies for bigger event
CLIFTON PARK — Scott Berliner, an assistant pro at Saratoga Spa State Park Golf Course, was declared the winner of the NENY PGA Professional Championship after Wednesday’s round was unable to be played due to wet course conditions at Eagle Crest Golf Club.

On Tuesday, Berliner shot a 5-under-par 67 to lead the field. With the victory, he earned $2,400 and a spot in the 2021 PGA Professional Championship from April 25-28, 2021 at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

