Local golf results — Sept. 30

BEND OF THE RIVER

Bob Ross Sr. Scramble — 9/30

Results: 1. Tim Murphy, Jim Ross, Bill Serba, Jim Werthmuller (61), 2. Joe Garahan, Paul McLean, Bruce Smith (62), T3. John Dennett, Randy Hadley, Gary Hedrick, Dave Rosebrook (64), T3..Tim Bechard, Steve Coulter, Phil Dickenson, Mark Ritter (64), T3. Jerry Artale, Don Brooks, Butch Hurley, Gene Perry (64), T6. John Gecewicz, Ken Labelle Sr., Gary Monteith, Russ Williams (65), T6. Bill Bishop, Frank Pelletier, Ray Rabl (65), 8. John Blizzard, John Labourr, Charlie Redmond, Chuck Rogan (66), T9. John Carney, Karl Lashway, Dave McElrath, Jim Shoemaker (67), T9. Bill Beneszewski, Dave O’Brien, Bill Yasment (67), 11. Porkey Clements, Kim Gray, Lou King, Tom Reed (69), 12. Jerry Bennett, Jerry Newell, Jeff Sherlock, Al Wilcox (71).

Closest to pin: No. 2, Jim Werthmuller (hole in one), No. 4, Bill Serba (3-2 1/2), No. 7 Don Brooks (0 inches), No. 9 Gary Hedrick (4-3).

Queensbury Country Club

Red Male Tournament — 9/22-24

Championship flight: champion. Conor Hannan

First flight: champion, Garvey Pizza

Second flight: champion, Mike Tooley

