REXFORD — Tim LaSarso, assistant professional at The Sagamore Resort Golf Club, won the NENYPGA Assistants Match Play Tournament on Thursday at The Edison Club.

LaSarso, a Queensbury High School and McDaniel College graduate, defeated Bob Aronowicz, of Waubeeka Golf Links 7-and-5 in the semifinals, and Dennis Estes, of Albany Country Club, 7-and-6 in the final. He won $175 for the accomplishment.

