Golf courses express disappointment with policy change

"I don't think we were expecting it today, but we all felt like the other shoe was going to drop at some point," Warner said. "Out in central New York, they had closed some golf courses, and we felt there would be a trickle-down effect. This makes it more clear as a statewide closure rather than at the municipal level."

The NENY PGA section covers the eastern portion of the state from Kingston north to the Canadian border, including Berkshire County in Massachusetts. Massachusetts has a statewide pause order through May 4.

Warner said she had not heard of any specific reasons leading to the decision, other than concerns about social distancing and smaller-than-usual staffs at golf courses being unable to adequately police patrons.

Mostly mild weather in recent weeks had brought golfers out to the fairways in strong numbers for early in the season.

"It was unbelievable," Haggerty said. "We had 100 people on Saturday, 80 on Sunday, 94 on Tuesday. People were coming out, they're tired of being cooped up."

"You have to have a little normalcy in your life, and for golfers, that's hitting a ball and chasing it around a course," Heber said. "For social distancing, it's better to be on a 177-acre golf course than a city park."