Golf courses express disappointment with policy change

Tom Haggerty said Glens Falls Country Club was already taking starting times for Saturday when he got the news Thursday morning.
The updated Empire State Development guidance on Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order 202 stated that golf courses are not considered "essential businesses." That is a change to the previous order that had allowed golf courses, parks and other public open spaces to be open. Golf courses also had to follow strict CDC disinfecting guidelines to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Now, golf courses must join other non-essential businesses and close through at least April 29 in compliance with the governor's pause order.
"We already had 50 or 60 (golfers) signed up (for Saturday)," said Haggerty, the head professional at Glens Falls Country Club. "It's very disappointing. First, the governor wanted people outside in the fresh air. ... We just opened this past Saturday and everybody was happy to get outside."
"It's very unfortunate for the golfers, as they were very happy to get on the course," said Joan Heber, owner of Airway Meadows Golf Club. "We only had singles and twosomes going out, so it's easy to stay separated."
Tracie Warner, the executive director of the Northeastern New York PGA section, said she had been expecting an announcement like this.
"I don't think we were expecting it today, but we all felt like the other shoe was going to drop at some point," Warner said. "Out in central New York, they had closed some golf courses, and we felt there would be a trickle-down effect. This makes it more clear as a statewide closure rather than at the municipal level."
The NENY PGA section covers the eastern portion of the state from Kingston north to the Canadian border, including Berkshire County in Massachusetts. Massachusetts has a statewide pause order through May 4.
Warner said she had not heard of any specific reasons leading to the decision, other than concerns about social distancing and smaller-than-usual staffs at golf courses being unable to adequately police patrons.
Mostly mild weather in recent weeks had brought golfers out to the fairways in strong numbers for early in the season.
"It was unbelievable," Haggerty said. "We had 100 people on Saturday, 80 on Sunday, 94 on Tuesday. People were coming out, they're tired of being cooped up."
"You have to have a little normalcy in your life, and for golfers, that's hitting a ball and chasing it around a course," Heber said. "For social distancing, it's better to be on a 177-acre golf course than a city park."
Heber said other golf courses she talked to were also following the recommended guidelines — social distancing, disinfecting, one person per cart, tee times separated by 10 minutes to ensure broad spacing. The restaurants at Airway Meadows and Glens Falls Country Club are still serving takeout only, but the golf shops have been closed.
"I'm shocked that they stepped back," Heber said. "They gave us specific guidelines to follow. No one was allowed to enter the building, all of our charges were done over the phone, we disinfected the carts, balls, ball buckets. We blocked the cups so that no one had to touch the flag sticks. Every precaution was taken."
"We made sure of that here," Haggerty said. "We wiped down every cart. Even our range baskets were dipped in Clorox."
Warner said that golf courses are still allowed to do maintenance — mowing, fertilizing and taking care of the greens are deemed essential.
"At this time early in the spring it really needs it," Warner said.
Haggerty expressed concern about the economic impact that a 20-day — or longer — closure could have on area golf courses.
"If it lasts longer than three weeks, it'll be devastating to the golf business," he said. "There are public courses that could go under. We have member dues, so that helps, but other courses rely on greens fees. And we've already postponed tournaments, so it all snowballs."
While not everyone plays golf, it is an activity enjoyed by many, and in Haggerty's eyes, an important outlet for people to get outside in a safe, open space.
"We are essential for people's mental well-being," Haggerty said. "Everybody's going wacky."
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!