Glens Falls Country Club makes top 100 list

Tom Haggerty sounded like a proud parent Wednesday.
The long-time head professional at Glens Falls Country Club learned this week that the golf course was named one of Golf Magazine's top 100 courses in the country for 2020-21.
The rolling green spread off Round Pond Road in Queensbury was listed at No. 86 in the magazine's top 100, believed to be the first such honor for the century-old Donald Ross-designed course.
Glens Falls Country Club was listed 32nd in the Northeast by Golf Magazine, and was also recently listed at No. 95 in Golf Week's Top 200 Classic Courses for 2020.
"These are unbelievable accolades. For the whole country — how about that? It's a great honor," said Haggerty, who is in his 40th year as head pro at Glens Falls CC. "They're starting to realize we have a real gem right here."
Haggerty said the club has been visited by course raters and major golf course architects, like Tom Doak, and received high praise.
"Tom Doak played here in 2015, and he just shook his head and said, 'Why didn't I know about this place?'" Haggerty said.
The course was designed by Ross, a native of Scotland who designed about 400 courses across the U.S. in his career, including The Sagamore in Bolton Landing, as well as the famed Pinehurst No. 2 and Oak Hill Country Club.
According to his Wikipedia entry, Ross paid great attention to details and used what nature gave him, as "he created challenging courses with very little earth moving."
What makes Glens Falls Country Club so special?
"Obviously the topography, and the greens are unique," Haggerty said. "This is a course you can play every day and never get tired of, because you never have the same lie. I think there's only one flat lie out there."
In addition to the uneven lies, Haggerty said Ross was a master of creating optical illusions on the course.
"Ross made bunkers that look closer to the green than they are," he said. "He was an absolute magician when it came to tricking the eye."
The Golf Magazine entry for Glens Falls Country Club called the course a "hidden gem," and its "short par-4 5th with its 'top hat' green through the par-3 9th to a Volcano green complex are as good a series of Ross holes as you’ll find."
According to the club's history, the original nine-hole course opened in 1914, and Ross completed the 18-hole design for a full 1922 opening.
"When Donald Ross came here in 1910, he looked over by the airport and then here, and he never looked anywhere else," Haggerty said. "He visited here quite a bit."
Haggerty added that Glens Falls Country Club has become a popular stop for Donald Ross Society members, who play Ross-designed courses across the country.
Glens Falls Country Club has hosted several prestigious tournaments over the years, including New York state amateur and junior championships, and USGA qualifiers.
"It's also testament to the work of Chris Frielinghaus, our (grounds) superintendent who does a great job keeping it in shape," Haggerty said.
"We're very fortunate to have this (course) in our area," Haggerty added. "It's a great test of golf."
