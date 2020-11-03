Glens Falls Country Club makes top 100 list

According to his Wikipedia entry, Ross paid great attention to details and used what nature gave him, as "he created challenging courses with very little earth moving."

What makes Glens Falls Country Club so special?

"Obviously the topography, and the greens are unique," Haggerty said. "This is a course you can play every day and never get tired of, because you never have the same lie. I think there's only one flat lie out there."

In addition to the uneven lies, Haggerty said Ross was a master of creating optical illusions on the course.

"Ross made bunkers that look closer to the green than they are," he said. "He was an absolute magician when it came to tricking the eye."

The Golf Magazine entry for Glens Falls Country Club called the course a "hidden gem," and its "short par-4 5th with its 'top hat' green through the par-3 9th to a Volcano green complex are as good a series of Ross holes as you’ll find."

According to the club's history, the original nine-hole course opened in 1914, and Ross completed the 18-hole design for a full 1922 opening.