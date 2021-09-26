Dock earns another trip to Augusta

CROMWELL, Conn. — Brayden Dock of Queensbury has earned another trip to Augusta National Golf Club.

Dock won the regional qualifier tournament of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition at TPC River Highlands on Sunday. He'll take part in the national finals at Augusta just before the Masters tournament next spring.

Just last spring, Dock took part in the 2020 national finals, which were delayed a year because of the pandemic.

Dock, a member of the Glens Falls High School golf team, competes in the boys 14-15-year-old division. He finished third in driving, second in chipping and first in putting on Sunday, with an overall score of 167. He was six points better than the second-place finisher.

Hayden Knapp of Fort Edward just missed qualifying in the girls 10-11 division, finishing second by one point.

