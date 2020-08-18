Berliner wins Stroke Play Championship for 10th straight year

SCHENECTADY — Scott Berliner, a Lake Luzerne native and assistant pro at Saratoga Spa State Park Golf Course, won the NENY PGA Stroke Play Championship on Tuesday for the 10th consecutive year.

Berliner shot an opening round of 2-under-par 69 on Monday at Mohawk Golf Club and followed it with a 68 Tuesday for a total of 137. He beat runner-up Eric Mabee, of the Country Club of Pittsfield (Mass.), by four strokes.