Battenkill pro Daily qualifies for national event

Dal Daily, a longtime Capital District pro in his first year at professional at Battenkill Country Club, recently qualified for a national senior tournament.

Daily, 60, finished second at the NENYPGA Senior Professional Championship on July 29 at The Edison Club in Rexford. He shot rounds of 75 and 71 for a two-over-par 146. He went into a three-person playoff and was eliminated on the second hole, losing to Terence Manziano of Northway Golf Center.

Still, his finish qualified Daily for the PGA Senior Professional Championship on Oct. 15-18 at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Daily also shot a three-over-par 73 Monday at the NENYPGA Pro Classic #5 at Normanside Country Club in Delmar, tying him for third and earning him $345. Lake Luzerne native Scott Berliner, an assistant pro at Saratoga Spa State Park tied for seventh with a 74 and earned $33.33.

