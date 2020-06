GUILDERLAND — Dal Daily, the pro at Battenkill Country Club, shot a two-under-par 69 Monday at the NENYPGA's Pro Classic #2 tournament at Pinehaven Country Club to finish tied for second place.

Daily, who had five birdies in his round, earned $445. Scott Berliner, an assistant pro at Saratoga Spa State Park Golf Course this year, tied for sixth with a 74 and earned $165.