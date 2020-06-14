Area youth golfers do well in tournament

Several area golfers earned top-three finishes at the NENY PGA Junior Open event held on Saturday at Fox Run Golf Club in Johnstown.
Wilton's Clarkie Carroll won the boys' 16-18 division with an even-par 71. Saratoga Springs' Will Braxton was second with a 74, while Hudson Falls' Ben Swartz took third with a 76.
Saratoga Springs' Ryan Farr won the boys' 13-15 division with a 72. Fellow Saratogian Carter Sica placed third with a 77.
In the girls' 16-18 division, Saratoga Springs' Mollie Thomas was second with an 84.
