Area golf courses reopen with even stricter guidelines

“Right now I’m the pro, security guard and starter,” Jeffers said. “We have a skeleton crew of three working course maintenance. Once the grass starts growing, hopefully we’ll be able to hire those extra people back.”

Jeffers also admitted that losing motorized cart revenue is one more financial hit to courses, but he’s happy for what he can get.

“If the trade-off is that we get some greens fee revenue, which we desperately need, then we’ll take it,” Jeffers said. “Obviously, a lot of our older population needs a cart; some have physical restrictions. But the walking allowance is better than nothing.”

Those interviewed said they did their very best to ensure that social distancing rules were followed. The Governor’s Office never explained why it shut down courses the first time. Some operators suspect it was advice from politicians who didn’t realize how much of an impact it would have. Others think it was because there were reports of clubs in the state not following the guidelines.

The latter is a big concern because they all feel one bad apple could spoil the bunch again.

“We hope that other golf courses are also following all the guidelines because we don’t want to see that being taken away from us again,” Jeffers said.