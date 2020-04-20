Area golf courses reopen with even stricter guidelines

Aided by Sunday temperatures in the low 60s, the reopening of area golf courses went well for the most part, according to course owners and professionals.
Representatives from Hiland Park Country Club, Glens Falls Country Club, Bay Meadows Golf Course, Queensbury Country Club and Airway Meadows Golf Club said they were all very busy after Empire State Development — the state’s economic development agency — revised a few of its guidelines on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New York Pause orders on Friday afternoon.
Golf courses were allowed to be open at the beginning of the season provided they followed strict social distancing and CDC disinfecting rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but then on April 9, Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared golf courses “non-essential,” and shut them down.
The new rules include all the previous ones, but also prohibit players from renting pull or motorized carts, as well as using the driving ranges and practice putting greens.
Tom Haggerty, the pro at Glens Falls Country Club, said his course was able to accommodate between 30 and 40 players Saturday, 83 on Sunday and around 30 Monday. He said Sunday’s turnout surprised him.
“Because 60 to 70 percent of our membership usually ride a cart,” said Haggerty, who acknowledged Glens Falls Country Club, being private, at least has dues, whereas public courses are losing yet another part of their income with the cart ban.
“Yeah, we have a lot of elderly customers,” said Kelly Emrie, who runs the bar and golf desk at Bay Meadows. “It’s a lovely course to walk, but some don’t have the ability to. They’ve paid a lot of money to have those carts and now they can’t use them, so a lot of members are upset. Not everyone’s happy about it, but we’ve got to do our part.”
“Carts are a problem,” said Debbie Smith, who co-owns Queensbury Country Club with her husband Scott. “That’s a big chunk of our income, and people who can’t get around without them, it knocks a lot of people out of the equation.”
Joan Heber, who co-owns Airway Meadows Golf Club with husband James, estimates 25 to 30 percent of her usual clientele uses carts, but she was pleasantly surprised to see the number of 18-hole walkers Sunday.
“I thought there would be more nine-hole rounds,” Heber said. “We sure don’t want to go through the whole summer (without carts), but we’re doing what we can.”
Jim Jeffers, the pro at Hiland Park, said his club didn’t really have any outgoing social media message saying they’d be open Sunday, but the club managed to have nearly 130 rounds played that day. That was a long, hard day for Jeffers because as non-essential businesses, golf courses — besides course maintenance staff — may only employ a pro/owner and security to ensure that the rules are being followed.
“Right now I’m the pro, security guard and starter,” Jeffers said. “We have a skeleton crew of three working course maintenance. Once the grass starts growing, hopefully we’ll be able to hire those extra people back.”
Jeffers also admitted that losing motorized cart revenue is one more financial hit to courses, but he’s happy for what he can get.
“If the trade-off is that we get some greens fee revenue, which we desperately need, then we’ll take it,” Jeffers said. “Obviously, a lot of our older population needs a cart; some have physical restrictions. But the walking allowance is better than nothing.”
Those interviewed said they did their very best to ensure that social distancing rules were followed. The Governor’s Office never explained why it shut down courses the first time. Some operators suspect it was advice from politicians who didn’t realize how much of an impact it would have. Others think it was because there were reports of clubs in the state not following the guidelines.
The latter is a big concern because they all feel one bad apple could spoil the bunch again.
“We hope that other golf courses are also following all the guidelines because we don’t want to see that being taken away from us again,” Jeffers said.
Haggerty and Heber said the golf courses are contacting their legislators and sending petitions to the state agencies asking them to ease some of the restrictions, as they have already lost some league and tournament play, as well as in-person bar and restaurant sales.
For the time being, however, course operators said the golfers’ reactions were those of happiness.
“It’s good to see people out and playing golf again. People are noticeably in better spirits because of it and I’m happy for them,” Jeffers said.
“They walked and obeyed all the rules,” Smith said. “Everybody was happy to be out.”
“This is what we do, and golfers are what they are — they don’t golf in July, they golf in April and keep going,” Heber said. “Not being able to get out hurt them. It was rough (Sunday), but it was a happy day.”
Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.
