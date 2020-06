Golf Results — June 12

Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

AIRWAY MEADOWS

Friday Night Scramble — 6/5

Closest to the pin: No. 3, Rich Arnold, 3'. No. 9, Rich Arnold, 18' 11".

BAY MEADOWS

Monday Night Ladies — 6/8

Tuesday Morning Ladies — 6/9

Wed. Morning Ladies — 6/10

Counted strokes tee to green: Flight A -1st - Fran DelSignore -26, 2nd - Diane Murray -29, t 3rd - Sue Harrington, Peg Tulley Bonnie Kopp - 30; Flight B - t 1st - Joy Griffin and Marge French = 34, t 2nd - Martha Mann, Sandy Byers Dianna Ross - 35. 3rd - JoAnn Curcio - 38; Flight C - 1st - Clara Peartree - 34, 2nd -Debbie Moore - 35, 3rd - Kathy Thompson - 40. Birdies - Ellen Kuhl and Debbie Moore #7, and Diana Ross #9