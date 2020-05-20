Affinito earns Rookie of the Year honors

ROCHESTER — Queensbury graduate Connor Affinito of Sage College was named Rookie of the Year in men's golf by the Empire 8 Conference.
League awards were based on results from the 2019-20 championship, which spans the course of the fall and spring semesters. The fall meet took place on Oct. 5-6, while the spring meet was canceled because of the pandemic.
Affinito posted the lowest score by a first-year athlete over the two-day fall tournament with a 167.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!