Affinito earns Rookie of the Year honors
0 comments

Affinito earns Rookie of the Year honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ROCHESTER — Queensbury graduate Connor Affinito of Sage College was named Rookie of the Year in men's golf by the Empire 8 Conference.

League awards were based on results from the 2019-20 championship, which spans the course of the fall and spring semesters. The fall meet took place on Oct. 5-6, while the spring meet was canceled because of the pandemic.

Affinito posted the lowest score by a first-year athlete over the two-day fall tournament with a 167.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Professional golf is back. Here's what you should know about Sunday's skins game, Tiger Woods' return and new PGA Tour safety guidelines.
Sports

Professional golf is back. Here's what you should know about Sunday's skins game, Tiger Woods' return and new PGA Tour safety guidelines.

  • Updated

CHICAGO - Kevin Streelman has been doing the stay-at-home dad thing, such as comforting daughter Sophia as she watched little brother Rhett get a buzz cut. It will grow back, he promised. Also making a comeback: Streelman's vocation and passion - professional golf. The three-time PGA Tour winner is playing this week in the Scottsdale Open, a Tuesday-Thursday minitour event near his Arizona ...

How the PGA Tour plans to hold the Colonial safely amid coronavirus pandemic
Sports

How the PGA Tour plans to hold the Colonial safely amid coronavirus pandemic

FORT WORTH, Texas - The PGA Tour unveiled a detailed, 37-page health and safety plan outlining the protocols and measures that will be taken at next month's Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. The idea is to create a "bubble" for players and others associated with the event by isolating them from the general public as much as possible, and encouraging social distancing measures ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News