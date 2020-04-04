Golf courses open with restrictions, and minus the 19th hole

The inability to go inside has made it hard for golfers to buy balls, tees and such, but operators will tell golfers what they have and get them. And clothing sales are non-existent.

Once on the course, operators have either bought other cups to put on top of the existing cups or filled them with shortened pool noodles so that golf balls don't drop into the cups.

"I play with a couple of other guys, and our mindset has been anything that gets you out of the house is good," said Justin Nassivera, who has golfed at Hiland Park Country Club and Kingsbury National Golf Club. "And especially when you’re walking, you’re always going to be 6 to 7 feet away from your partners, that’s not hard."

"Social distancing was no problem," Gordon Woodworth said of his Wednesday round at Hiland. "But it felt so good being out there — a needed slice of normal in an abnormal world."

Kevin Milza said that he has golfed several times at Hiland and been to the Glens Falls Country Club driving range. He said since the United States Golf Association changed the rule about leaving the flagstick in on putts last year, he and his usual partner don't touch flagsticks much anymore, so that wasn't hard. Not having rakes for the sand traps, though, was different.