GLOVERSVILLE 29,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 27
Gloversville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kaleb Post;1;0;0;2
Jayson Sponaas;1;1;1;6
Kymar Harrison;3;1;0;9
Mason Lobdell;1;0;0;2
Salem Keeling;1;0;0;2
Arron Sowle;4;0;0;8
Totals;11;2;1;29
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Chuck Haskell;1;0;0;2
Mike Smith;2;0;0;4
Michael Parkhurst;1;0;0;2
Cole Sesselman;1;0;0;2
Julius Vernon;1;0;0;2
Nick Lent;1;0;0;2
Dylan Wendall;4;0;1;9
Dan Shippee;2;0;0;4
Totals;13;0;1;27
Gloversville;12;17 — 29
Hadley-Luzerne;18;9 — 27
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.