GLOVERSVILLE 29,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 27

Gloversville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kaleb Post;1;0;0;2

Jayson Sponaas;1;1;1;6

Kymar Harrison;3;1;0;9

Mason Lobdell;1;0;0;2

Salem Keeling;1;0;0;2

Arron Sowle;4;0;0;8

Totals;11;2;1;29

Hadley-Luzerne

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Chuck Haskell;1;0;0;2

Mike Smith;2;0;0;4

Michael Parkhurst;1;0;0;2

Cole Sesselman;1;0;0;2

Julius Vernon;1;0;0;2

Nick Lent;1;0;0;2

Dylan Wendall;4;0;1;9

Dan Shippee;2;0;0;4

Totals;13;0;1;27

Gloversville;12;17 — 29

Hadley-Luzerne;18;9 — 27

