Glens Falls to have baseball team this summer

The league is set up to run for only one season while the sports world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. The PGCBL is expected to return next year.

By late in this spring, most minor-league and amateur sports organizations in the country had canceled their seasons. The PGCBL pulled the plug early in May. Bernard said the four teams now involved in the Independent Collegiate Baseball League started talking a month ago about putting together a small league as the coronavirus restrictions were coming off.

“We felt like, if we can get local kids, why not do it?” Bernard said. “It gives them a place to play.”

Using local talent means there is no need to find host families for players. Bernard said he will not seek advertising and sponsors, as he does for the PGCBL team.

“Everybody’s in a tough way,” Bernard said, “I don’t want to be asking for money.”

Bernard said fans attending games will be spaced out according to state guidelines. There will be a limit to how many spectators are allowed in the ballpark, with an emphasis on allowing two family members for each player to attend.