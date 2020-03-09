Glens Falls' Stafford wins state Hoop Shoot title

Hayley Stafford of Glens Falls won the state championship for the Elks National Hoop Shoot on Saturday at Bishop Ludden High School in Syracuse.
Stafford, who previously captured the New York State East Regional representing Glens Falls Elks Lodge No. 81, won the 12-13-year-old girls division by making 21 of 25 free throws.
Stafford shot third out of four regional champions, a spot she was glad to have.
“Definitely going first would have made me nervous, so when I got third, I was excited,” she said.
The girl who did go first started off with a 9-for-10 first round, so Stafford knew the competition would be good. She responded by making all 10.
“When I got the first couple in, I thought there was a chance to win. When I finished the first round 10 of 10, I got really excited,” Stafford said.
Stafford began the second round hitting her first seven shots. She ended up beating that first shooter by two. Stafford also won the award for most consecutive made shots (17).
Stafford said her foul-shot routine is to take two dribbles, flip the ball, set her feet and then shoot. She has been training by shooting 200 to 300 foul shots a day at either the Glens Falls Family YMCA or the Salvation Army.
She even received a congratulatory text from Glens Falls’ well-known National Elks Hoop Shoot champion, Syracuse University freshman Joseph Girard III, before his game against Miami.
“He said congrats and to keep up the hard work,” Stafford said. “I got really excited when I saw that because he’s one of the people I look up to in basketball.”
Stafford qualified for the North Central Region semifinals on March 21 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. If she advances out of that, it’s on to the nationals on April 18 in Chicago.
