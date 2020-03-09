Glens Falls' Stafford wins state Hoop Shoot title

Hayley Stafford of Glens Falls won the state championship for the Elks National Hoop Shoot on Saturday at Bishop Ludden High School in Syracuse.

Stafford, who previously captured the New York State East Regional representing Glens Falls Elks Lodge No. 81, won the 12-13-year-old girls division by making 21 of 25 free throws.

Stafford shot third out of four regional champions, a spot she was glad to have.

“Definitely going first would have made me nervous, so when I got third, I was excited,” she said.

The girl who did go first started off with a 9-for-10 first round, so Stafford knew the competition would be good. She responded by making all 10.

“When I got the first couple in, I thought there was a chance to win. When I finished the first round 10 of 10, I got really excited,” Stafford said.

Stafford began the second round hitting her first seven shots. She ended up beating that first shooter by two. Stafford also won the award for most consecutive made shots (17).