Glens Falls softball league to start on June 7

The Glens Falls Recreation Softball League begins play on June 7. All games will be at 6 and 7 p.m. at Crandall Park.
The men's league will be on Monday nights and the co-ed league will play on Tuesday nights. The entry fee is $400 per team. The top two teams in each league will be awarded their choice of trophy, shirts or a gift card at a local restaurant.
Spots are still available for additional teams and players. For more information, contact league director Edward Corcoran at 518-491-1570.
