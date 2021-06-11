 Skip to main content
Glens Falls loses in Section II unified final
agate

Glens Falls loses in Section II unified final

MOHONASEN 62, GLENS FALLS 38

Section II Final

Mohonasen (6-0, 8-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

CJ Smith;1;0;0;2

Matt Small;2;0;0;4

Tim Lopez;6;0;2;14

Ethan Kennedy;4;1;0;11

Ben Parker;3;0;0;6

Jalleel Shaffeeullah;5;1;0;13

Brenden Thrasher;0;0;0;0

Maddie Santana;0;0;0;0

Caroline Pecor;0;0;0;0

Ross Riley;0;0;0;0

Sophia Brown;0;0;0;0

Ty McDormond;4;0;0;8

Player Number 4;2;0;0;4

Mike Clemovich;0;0;0;0

Caitlin Breen-Sostre;0;0;0;0

Totals;27;2;2;62

Glens Falls (6-0, 7-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jacob Bennett;4;1;0;11

Michael Reyes-Garcia;2;1;1;8

Isaiah Scully;4;1;0;11

Tyrell Gooden;0;1;1;4

Michael Fante;0;0;0;0

Logan Burns;2;0;0;4

Jayson Novak;0;0;0;0

Gavin Howarth;0;0;0;0

William Speers;0;0;0;0

Totals;12;4;2;38

Mohonasen;18;14;20;10 — 62

Glens Falls;9;9;9;11 — 38

Notes: Glens Falls took its first loss of the season in the Section II final. The Indians finish the season 7-1. Jacob Bennett and Isaiah Scully led the Indians, with both scoring 11 points each. Leading scorer Tyrell Gooden was held to 4 points. Tyrell Gooden finishes his unified career with 415 career points. The Mohonasen Warriors were led by Tim Lopez 14 points, Ethan Kennedy's 11 and Jalleel Shaffeeullah's 11.

