Glens Falls loses in Section II unified final

Notes: Glens Falls took its first loss of the season in the Section II final. The Indians finish the season 7-1. Jacob Bennett and Isaiah Scully led the Indians, with both scoring 11 points each. Leading scorer Tyrell Gooden was held to 4 points. Tyrell Gooden finishes his unified career with 415 career points. The Mohonasen Warriors were led by Tim Lopez 14 points, Ethan Kennedy's 11 and Jalleel Shaffeeullah's 11.