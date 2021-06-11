Glens Falls loses in Section II unified final

MOHONASEN 62, GLENS FALLS 38
Section II Final
Mohonasen (6-0, 8-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
CJ Smith;1;0;0;2
Matt Small;2;0;0;4
Tim Lopez;6;0;2;14
Ethan Kennedy;4;1;0;11
Ben Parker;3;0;0;6
Jalleel Shaffeeullah;5;1;0;13
Brenden Thrasher;0;0;0;0
Maddie Santana;0;0;0;0
Caroline Pecor;0;0;0;0
Ross Riley;0;0;0;0
Sophia Brown;0;0;0;0
Ty McDormond;4;0;0;8
Player Number 4;2;0;0;4
Mike Clemovich;0;0;0;0
Caitlin Breen-Sostre;0;0;0;0
Totals;27;2;2;62
Glens Falls (6-0, 7-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jacob Bennett;4;1;0;11
Michael Reyes-Garcia;2;1;1;8
Isaiah Scully;4;1;0;11
Tyrell Gooden;0;1;1;4
Michael Fante;0;0;0;0
Logan Burns;2;0;0;4
Jayson Novak;0;0;0;0
Gavin Howarth;0;0;0;0
William Speers;0;0;0;0
Totals;12;4;2;38
Mohonasen;18;14;20;10 — 62
Glens Falls;9;9;9;11 — 38
Notes: Glens Falls took its first loss of the season in the Section II final. The Indians finish the season 7-1. Jacob Bennett and Isaiah Scully led the Indians, with both scoring 11 points each. Leading scorer Tyrell Gooden was held to 4 points. Tyrell Gooden finishes his unified career with 415 career points. The Mohonasen Warriors were led by Tim Lopez 14 points, Ethan Kennedy's 11 and Jalleel Shaffeeullah's 11.