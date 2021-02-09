Glens Falls in, Queensbury out for 'higher risk' sports (updated with survey of area schools)

Glens Falls voted to resume its winter high school sports season and play “higher risk” sports on Monday night, reversing a decision made late in January to shut down sports.

A couple of miles away, the Queensbury Board of Education turned down a plan to play higher risk sports by a 5-4 vote.

The decisions came as individual school districts throughout the area debate whether to start delayed seasons in the so-called higher risk sports — basketball, wrestling, ice hockey and cheer. Different communities are coming to different conclusions about whether it's safe to play.

Health departments in Warren and Saratoga counties have given permission for schools to start playing higher risk sports. Washington County schools are still waiting for permission to practice and play.

Permission to play is contingent on coronavirus infection rates remaining below certain limits.

Glens Falls athletic director Chip Corlew said Glens Falls will seek to play basketball against other schools in Warren County. It would be an unusual arrangement that mixes a Foothills Council school in with Adirondack League teams. The school’s hockey team will look for opponents outside the county.