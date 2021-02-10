Glens Falls in, Queensbury out for 'higher risk' sports (updated with all schools)

It was a 180-degree turnaround from the school's decision on Jan. 27 to end all sports due to health concerns.

The Queensbury board spent the majority of its Monday night meeting discussing the sports question. Several parents and students spoke in favor of sports during the public comment period, but some board members expressed concerns ranging from possible coronavirus exposure to liability. More than 100 people logged into the online board meeting.

Here is how other schools are handling sports issues, based on a survey of school athletic directors and other administrators:

Bolton: Varsity and modified boys and girls basketball has been approved. Athletic director Margaret Lawrence said the Eagles would like to honor their commitment to the MVAC, but might also seek to play within Warren County.

Cambridge: No decision has been made yet on sports. If the county gives its approval, there is a board of education meeting later in the week where it could be discussed. Athletic director Deb Lauver said the school would search for opponents wherever possible.

Corinth: Basketball and cheer have been approved and practices are underway. The Tomahawks will play in a Saratoga County-based league.