Glens Falls in, Queensbury out for 'higher risk' sports (updated with additional schools)

Glens Falls voted to resume its winter high school sports season and play “higher risk” sports on Monday night, reversing a decision made late in January to shut down sports.
A couple of miles away, the Queensbury Board of Education turned down a plan to play higher risk sports by a 5-4 vote.
The decisions came as individual school districts throughout the area debate whether to start delayed seasons in the so-called higher risk sports — basketball, wrestling, ice hockey and cheer. Different communities are coming to different conclusions about whether it's safe to play.
Health departments in Warren and Saratoga counties have given permission for schools to start playing higher risk sports. Washington County schools are still waiting for permission to practice and play.
Permission to play is contingent on coronavirus infection rates remaining below certain limits.
Glens Falls athletic director Chip Corlew said Glens Falls will seek to play basketball against other schools in Warren County. It would be an unusual arrangement that mixes a Foothills Council school in with Adirondack League teams. The school’s hockey team will look for opponents outside the county.
“Our kids just want to play,” Corlew said. “There are some really great basketball teams in the Adirondack League, but I think the coaches and the players are just excited to play. I just want our kids to get out and compete, but compete safely.”
It was a 180-degree turnaround from the school's decision on Jan. 27 to end all sports due to health concerns.
The Queensbury board spent the majority of its Monday night meeting discussing the sports question. Several parents and students spoke in favor of sports during the public comment period, but some board members expressed concerns ranging from possible coronavirus exposure to liability. More than 100 people logged into the online board meeting.
Here is how other schools are handling sports issues, based on a survey of school athletic directors and other administrators:
Bolton: Varsity and modified boys and girls basketball has been approved. Athletic director Margaret Lawrence said the Eagles would like to honor their commitment to the MVAC, but might also seek to play within Warren County.
Cambridge: No decision has been made yet on sports. If the county gives its approval, there is a board of education meeting later in the week where it could be discussed. Athletic director Deb Lauver said the school would search for opponents wherever possible.
Corinth: Basketball and cheer have been approved and practices are underway. The Tomahawks will play in a Saratoga County-based league.
Granville: The school has decided against playing higher-risk sports even if Washington County approves it.
Greenwich: On Monday night, the board of education approved higher-risk sports if Washington County gives the green light. Basketball and competitive cheer will be the sports offered.
Hartford: If Washington County authorizes higher risk sports, AD Andrew Capone said the board of education is expected to address the matter soon after.
Hoosick Falls: The school has elected not to play higher-risk sports.
Johnsburg: The school has decided against playing higher-risk sports.
Lake George: On Tuesday, the board of education approved boys and girls basketball as winter sports, but not wrestling.
North Warren: The board approved play in varsity basketball and cheerleading on Monday night. Games will be played within Warren County.
Salem: The Generals plan to offer basketball and wrestling if Washington County authorizes competition and if the sports can be played safely under the guidelines and protocols, athletic director Don Zarzycki said.
Schuylerville: The board has already given approval for higher risk sports within a Saratoga County-based league.
Schroon Lake: The board of education did not approve higher-risk sports.
South Glens Falls: The school board voted unanimously Monday night to play higher risk sports, including basketball, cheer and hockey. The Bulldogs will play the Saratoga County-based league for basketball.
Ticonderoga: Essex County has approved higher-risk sports, but the school has made no decision yet.
Whitehall: The board of education has approved JV and varsity boys and girls basketball and wrestling. One hurdle ... Whitehall still doesn't have a gym.
