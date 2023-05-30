Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Michael Fante hit six 3-pointers and scored 30 points as Glens Falls defeated Queensbury 56-41 on Tuesday in unified basketball.

Glens Falls built up a 29-13 lead in the first half.

Chris Boulton led Queensbury with a 13-point effort. Breanna Chandler and Cole Zarczynski scored 10 each for the Spartans, who were 4-4 this season.

HUDSON FALLS 39, GLOVERSVILLE 37: Bryce Reynolds finished with 17 points and two assists as the unbeaten Tigers beat Gloversville to win the Foothills Council North B Division championship.

Derek Cibelli chipped in with eight points. Dustin Kocakiewicz had four points while playing a strong defensive game.

SUMMER BASEBALL

SARATOGA STAMPEDE RED 17U 6, SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 17U 0: Louis Betit pitched three innings of shutout ball while striking out four in the Stampede Red’s opening victory.

Warrensburg’s Brady Cheney pitched two shutout innings, allowing only one hit. Saratoga’s Ben McKinley pitched a 1-2-3 final inning. Josh Delnicki went 3 for 4 with a triple, Ben McKinley went 3 for 4 with three runs and South Glens Falls’ Charlie Bammert hit a two-run double.