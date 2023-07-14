GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets are scheduled to host the two-time defending New England Football League champion Western Mass Blitzin’ Bears on Saturday at 7 p.m. at East Field.

The Jackets (2-0) are coming off a 19-14 road victory last Saturday over the Worcester County Wildcats, in which James Prastio Jr. scored a touchdown for the go-ahead score with 1:40 left in regulation. Caleb Condon threw for a pair of touchdowns in the game. Glens Falls opened with a 32-0 win over the Vermont Ravens on June 24.