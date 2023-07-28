GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets hope to take a step forward in the New England Football League standings Saturday when they take on the Mass Warriors at 7 p.m. at Schuylerville High School.

The Jackets are coming off a 7-6 road loss to the Middleboro Cobras last week, which dropped them to 2-1 in the North Atlantic Conference, 3-1 overall.

That loss put Glens Falls in a three-way tie with Middleboro and the Mass Warriors in the conference.

The Jackets are led by rookie quarterback Caleb Condon, the former Hudson Falls standout who leads the league with seven touchdown passes this season. John Styczynski has caught five scoring passes, four from Condon.

The Mass Warriors — who are based in Wayland, Massachusetts, just west of the Boston metro area — are coming off a 50-0 non-conference romp over the Connecticut Reapers. Two of their players, quarterback Joe D'Allessandro and defensive back Markiesh Harmon, have been NEFL Players of the Week this season. They lost to Middleboro 13-9 in Week 2.

Saturday's game had originally been scheduled for East Field, but was moved because of a scheduling conflict with the Glens Falls Dragons' baseball season finale.