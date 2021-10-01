Glens Falls Greenjackets play EFL semifinal on road

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets hit the road Saturday to face the Plattsburgh North Stars in the semifinals of the Empire Football League playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Beekmantown High School.

The Jackets (2-4) suffered a frustrating 10-6 loss to Plattsburgh (2-4) two weeks ago, their fourth straight loss. In that span, Glens Falls has scored only 12 points after opening the EFL season with two wins, including a 34-7 road win over Plattsburgh on Aug. 14.

However, that was with Bryant Ward at quarterback throwing three scoring passes. When Ward headed off to college, the Jackets began to struggle on offense.

In the Sept. 18 loss to Plattsburgh, the Jackets inserted backup Mike Lewis at quarterback in the second half, and he provided a spark with a touchdown pass to receiver John Styczynski. However, Glens Falls turned the ball over six times and struggled in the red zone, failing to score on two trips inside the North Stars' 20 in the fourth quarter.

