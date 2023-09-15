GLENS FALLS — The road to the New England Football League title goes through Glens Falls, as the Greenjackets prepare to host a semifinal playoff on Saturday.

The Jackets, 8-2 overall, finished first in the NEFL’s Northeastern Conference in their first season in the league to earn home-field advantage through the playoffs.

Glens Falls is scheduled to host the Mass Warriors (6-4) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Glens Falls High School, a rematch of the Jackets’ 26-23 title-clinching win on the road last week. Tyler Brown and Brandon Fish returned interceptions for touchdowns in that game.

Starting quarterback Caleb Condon has been injured, so Mike Lewis started last week’s contest. James Prastio Jr. rushed for a pair of scores in the game.

The Jackets handled the Warriors 43-14 at home on July 29 at East Field.

The second-place Middleboro Cobras (7-3) host the Worcester County Wildcats (6-4) on Saturday night in the other NEFL semifinal.

The semifinal winners advance to the championship game, set for Sept. 23 at the highest remaining seed.