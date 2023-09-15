Related to this story

Greenjackets fall to Worcester

Greenjackets fall to Worcester

The Glens Falls Greenjackets fell to the Worcester County Wildcats 12-0 on Saturday night, only their second NEFL loss of the season.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Former NFL Receiver Mike Williams Dies After Construction Accidents