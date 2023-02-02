GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets announced Thursday that the team is moving to the New England Football League for the 2023 semipro football season.

The Jackets, who were runners-up for the Empire Football League title in 2021 and 2022, will play in the North Atlantic Conference of the NEFL this summer and fall.

Greenjackets president Hank Pelton cited uncertainty and movement among the teams in the Empire Football League as reasons for changing leagues.

"There were teams within the league that were making moves and teams that were uncertain about returning," Pelton said. "Watertown made the move to the GDFL (Gridiron Developmental Football League), Auburn was going to the NFA (Northeast Football Alliance). We looked around and the NEFL was the best fit for us, we felt."

The EFL had lost Plattsburgh and Syracuse as members during the 2022 season. The Greenjackets had been charter members of the EFL in 1969, and had been members since, except for playing in the North American Football League from 2005-10.

The Jackets have played NEFL North Atlantic Conference teams Southern Vermont Storm, Vermont Ravens and Western Mass Blitzin' Bears in the past.

"The (NEFL) teams are in Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, so the travel is pretty similar to what we were used to with Auburn, Watertown and Broome County," Pelton said. "It's a new league, the competition looks good. We're just trying to put the best product out there."