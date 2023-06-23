GLENS FALLS — Steven Johnson needs only to look at the size of his offensive line to feel optimistic about the Glens Falls Greenjackets' season.

"We've got some beef," said Johnson, the Jackets' third-year head coach, at the semipro football team's practice behind Glens Falls Middle School earlier this week.

"We have five really big kids who can move, they're young — they're going to be the difference-maker week-to-week," Johnson added.

Those bigger bodies hope to pave the Greenjackets' way as they debut in a new league, the New England Football League, this season.

The Jackets kick off their season on Saturday with a 7 p.m. game against the Vermont Ravens at East Field to open their 10-game NEFL schedule.

Glens Falls, 7-5 overall a year ago, is coming off back-to-back runner-up finishes in the Empire Football League, which collapsed in the offseason as teams began jumping to other leagues. The Jackets joined the NEFL, which has teams located primarily in Massachusetts and Connecticut. Glens Falls will play in the NEFL's North Atlantic Conference, which includes the two-time defending champion Western Mass Blitzin' Bears.

"We basically had no choice but to look for another league, so we looked at several different leagues and decided to go here, because we match up really well with the other teams," Greenjackets owner and team president Hank Pelton said.

"Everyone knows we're coming from the EFL, so we kind of have a target on our back, but that's kind of how we want it," Johnson said. "A lot of eyes will be on Week 1, so we have to produce now."

Johnson is particularly optimistic about the offense, which struggled at times the last two seasons. Several skill players return, led by running backs Quentin Austin (Glens Falls) and Logan Catone (Fort Edward), and receivers John Styczinski (South Glens Falls) and Jon Hammond (Hudson Falls). Former Ballston Spa standout James Prastio Jr., who played defense at Utica College, is new to the offensive backfield.

Quarterback has been an unsettled position for the last few seasons, but the Jackets appear to have three very capable players at the position this season: newcomers Caleb Condon, a former Hudson Falls standout, and Manny Isaac (Schenectady), along with returnee Mike Lewis (Salem), who started the second half of last season. Isaac is a semipro football veteran, Condon is a rookie, but all three have strong arms and good mobility.

"If we get in a jam with injuries or anything, all three can run the offense," Johnson said. "So we won't need to switch anything, we can still play our game."

Johnson said the Jackets will run a versatile offense with elements of spread and power.

"The real excitement is the line — I've never seen a team in the last 10 years I've been here work as a group like these five," Johnson said. "We have six or seven guys, but they call can start anywhere, so it's going to be a good rotation."

The Jackets' size up front is apparent: former Greenwich standout Bryce Lynch is 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds. Kellan Skott (Hoosick Falls), who played for the now-defunct Southern Vermont Storm, is about 6-4, 275. Tariq Minix (Hudson Falls), Marcus Blair (South High) and center Kevin LeClair (South High) also bring size.

Glens Falls has relied on its defense in recent years, particularly its run-stuffing interior line and solid secondary. Up front, defensive tackles Jake Gregory (Whitehall) and Gus Whitticker return, Jeremiah Davis (Queensbury) can rotate in, and Tony Green Jr. (Glens Falls) is back at one end.

Linebackers Eric France (Hudson Falls) and Todd Bariteau are new, with Bariteau and end Troy Trent Jr. coming from Southern Vermont. The secondary is loaded with veterans like corners Ticheme Harris (Hudson Falls/Oneonta), Aakil Anthony and Dei'Jon Tyler, and safeties Tyler Brown (Lake George) and Sean Velazquez (Glens Falls). Kaedin Ogilvie (Cambridge) will factor in the secondary, as well.

Kicker is a question mark, with Morgan Smith — the first female kicker in EFL history — off to law school.

Johnson said the coaching staff has been watching film of NEFL teams and has a "good grasp" of the competition.

"There's a couple really good teams out there, but you just have to show up week after week," he said. "In semipro — anyone can win any given day."

2023 Schedule Saturday;VERMONT July 8;at Worcester July 15;WESTERN MASS July 22;at Middleboro July 29;MASS WARRIORS Aug. 5;at Western Mass Aug. 12;MIDDLEBORO Aug. 19;at Connecticut Aug. 26;WORCESTER Sept. 9;at Mass Warriors