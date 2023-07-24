MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — The Glens Falls Greenjackets came up just short in a 7-6 New England Football League loss Saturday night to the Middleboro Cobras.

The Jackets, who fell to 2-1 in the North Atlantic Conference, 3-1 overall, had taken a 6-0 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Condon to John Styczynski.

However, the Jackets missed the extra point. Glens Falls had also missed a field-goal attempt just before halftime.

The Cobras (2-1, 3-1) took the lead midway through the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass, with the PAT snapping the tie.

Glens Falls' final drive stalled near midfield and Middleboro ran out the clock to seal victory.

Condon completed 10 of 23 passes for 161 yards, Styczynski caught four passes for 78 yards, and James Prastio Jr. rushed for 63 yards on 12 carries.

Defensively, Tony Green Jr. had two sacks, Eric France made seven tackles, and Todd Bariteau and Connor Hermanson each added six tackles.

The Greenjackets are scheduled to host the Mass Warriors (2-1, 3-1) in a key NEFL game for playoff seeding on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Schuylerville High School.