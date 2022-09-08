Glens Falls Greenjackets change venue for Sept. 17 home game

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets announced Thursday that they have moved their Sept. 17 Empire Football League home game to Schuylerville High School.

The Jackets are scheduled to face the Auburn Pride at 7 p.m. in the Empire Football League regular-season finale. It will be the Jackets' Military Appreciation Night.

The game had originally been scheduled to be played at East Field. However, Greenjackets president and CEO Hank Pelton said the team was concerned about the safety of the wooden outfield bleachers along the football field, and that prompted the move.

The Jackets receive a forfeit from the Plattsburgh North Stars this weekend, giving them a 5-4 record heading into next week's game. Plattsburgh suspended its season because of a lack of players. Glens Falls' last game was a 48-13 loss to the Broome County Stallions on Aug. 27.