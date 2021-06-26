Glens Falls family remains close to A's center fielder Laureano

Wearing bright green Oakland A's jerseys, Victoria Ferguson and her son Mason stood out in a sea of Yankee pinstripes.
A week ago Friday, they made a trip to Yankee Stadium to watch their beloved Yankees.
But they wore A's jerseys emblazoned with the number 22 for their favorite player — center fielder Ramon Laureano, one of Victoria Ferguson's "other sons."
While she has two boys of her own, her extended family is scattered far and wide — former baseball players for Glens Falls' collegiate league teams who stayed with Ferguson's family in previous summers.
Laureano, who played for the Glens Falls Golden Eagles in 2013, is in his fourth year with the Oakland A's. When the Fergusons caught his attention during warmups, he waved back.
"He was out there waving to us like he was a Little Leaguer — it was so cute," Victoria Ferguson said.
After the game, the Fergusons and Laureano got together for hugs and pictures. Ferguson said they talk every day, but this was the first time they had seen Laureano in person since he left Glens Falls eight years ago.
"We all cried like babies when we saw each other," Ferguson said. "I made a photo album that I brought to him, and the last picture is of him and Mason at Yankee Stadium — and now he's playing here."
Every summer for the last dozen years or more, the Fergusons' household doubles in size, at least. Victoria Ferguson is the host family and special events coordinator for the Glens Falls Dragons, and each season, she has hosted two or more baseball players.
When she first volunteered, her older son Logan was with the Marines in Afghanistan. She said she wanted to give Mason — who was 7 at the time — "that big brother experience" he was missing.
"I had no idea what I was getting into," she said.
What she was getting was a whole new extended family. She figures she has hosted at least 30 college baseball players over the years. Host families have organized trips to Cooperstown and Yankee Stadium for young men who likely had never been. They provide a home away from home for two months while they hone their baseball skills.
"They become part of your family," Ferguson said. "At some point, you're going to have that 'mom moment' where they want to talk to you about a girlfriend or they're homesick. The only negative thing is they leave at the end of the season."
Ferguson remembers them all, but there are a certain few she stays in touch with on a regular basis.
One is Laureano, who is from the Dominican Republic and played at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, and they talk every day.
In just a few weeks with the Golden Eagles in the summer of 2013, he bonded with Victoria and her son, her mother and her dog.
"He was always very focused, very respectful, very determined," she said. "He said he was going to make it to have a better life for his family in the Dominican Republic.
"When he came to us, his English wasn't as good, so we worked through the language barrier," she added. "But he had a birthday when he was here, and he got tight with my mom, who was our neighbor, and my dog. He always asks how's Grandma doing, how's Rusty doing. He's such a good kid."
In September, Ferguson is hoping to go to Buffalo when the A's are scheduled to play the Toronto Blue Jays, with the possibility of seeing another former Golden Eagle, pitcher Tayler Saucedo, who recently earned a call-up to the Blue Jays.
"The best thing I ever did was host ballplayers," Ferguson said. "The ties we have all over the country are just amazing. It blows my mind that we're so close with professional baseball players. And they're no different in MLB than they are with the Dragons — they just get paid more. They're just guys."
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.