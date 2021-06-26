Glens Falls family remains close to A's center fielder Laureano

Every summer for the last dozen years or more, the Fergusons' household doubles in size, at least. Victoria Ferguson is the host family and special events coordinator for the Glens Falls Dragons, and each season, she has hosted two or more baseball players.

When she first volunteered, her older son Logan was with the Marines in Afghanistan. She said she wanted to give Mason — who was 7 at the time — "that big brother experience" he was missing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I had no idea what I was getting into," she said.

What she was getting was a whole new extended family. She figures she has hosted at least 30 college baseball players over the years. Host families have organized trips to Cooperstown and Yankee Stadium for young men who likely had never been. They provide a home away from home for two months while they hone their baseball skills.

"They become part of your family," Ferguson said. "At some point, you're going to have that 'mom moment' where they want to talk to you about a girlfriend or they're homesick. The only negative thing is they leave at the end of the season."

Ferguson remembers them all, but there are a certain few she stays in touch with on a regular basis.