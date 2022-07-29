Glens Falls Dragons wrap up another tough season

For the second straight summer, the Glens Falls Dragons had to deal with a pandemic holdover — a lack of host families — and a struggle to hold on in close games.

With injuries in the double digits, the Dragons limped to end of their Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season Friday night, falling 16-6 to the Amsterdam Mohawks at East Field. Glens Falls finished at 6-37.

The season ended as the last one ended, with Queensbury product Riley Orr, an incoming senior at Castleton University, taking the mound for the Dragons. Orr pitched six solid innings, holding Amsterdam to four runs, but the Mohawks pulled away after Orr left the game.

“We lost about 11 guys out of our pitching staff, between injuries and guys getting to the end of their innings limit,” said Jon Mueller, the Dragons’ second-year head coach. “We started with 20 or 21 pitchers, and we lost half of them, and we lost five guys defensively.”

Playing mostly players from NCAA Division II and III schools against opponents often loaded with Division I talent put the Dragons at a competitive disadvantage for a second straight year.

“I guess it reflects on the whole situation with host families and the pandemic,” Dragons owner Ben Bernard said.

During the spring, Bernard said it had been very difficult to find host families for out-of-area ballplayers, as people were concerned about the spike in coronavirus cases earlier this year. That likely held down the number of people willing to open their homes.

Thus, for the second year in a row, the Dragons had to rely on players more or less within driving distance, and many of them are from D-II and III schools. Glens Falls went 7-35 last season.

“Hopefully this is the end of it,” Bernard said, “so from here on we can do a combination of local kids and kids from Division I schools down south or wherever, like Amsterdam and other teams are able to do.”

Mueller, whose namesake uncle is head baseball coach at the University at Albany, said his club was competitive for most of the season.

“My D-II and D-III guys were holding their own against D-I guys,” he said. “Guys like (outfielder) Phil Krpata, who plays at St. Joseph’s (of Long Island) — he’s not a D-I guy, but he plays like a D-I guy would. … I would say 75 percent of our games we were in the game until the sixth or seventh inning, but our pitching didn’t hold through.”

Between injuries and pitchers reaching their innings limit for the summer, the Dragons were so short-staffed they had to throw position players on the mound in Thursday’s doubleheader at Saugerties.

Bernard said the experience of facing Division I talent all summer would help the Dragons’ players when they returned to their college teams.

“Our players had to play up — they went up against good competition and learned a lot from playing against guys who probably play year-round,” Bernard said. “It’s tough to lose so much when you’re supposed to be having fun, but we’re here to develop college baseball players.

“We put a kid who just graduated high school out there in Daniel Cohen (from South Glens Falls), and he shut down Amsterdam twice this season and beat them once,” he added. “That shows if you put together some good talent, it can come from local.”

Cohen, who is heading to Yale to play baseball, went 1-1 with a 2.51 earned-run average and 41 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings.

“He’ll be a top prospect next year,” Mueller said. “He’s a great pitcher, very mature, good control of his off-speed pitches. He’s a bulldog-type player — he went out and grinded every day.”

Cohen and Krpata made the East Division Midseason All-Star team. Krpata and Mario Cubello were the Dragons’ top hitters.

“After facing D-I pitching, it will be great to see these guys go off and see what numbers they put up this fall,” said Mueller, who was an assistant at SUNY Adirondack and will be assistant head coach at Russell Sage this year.

Bernard said the team struggled a little financially this year — “With businesses still getting back on their feet after the pandemic, it’s tough to knock on doors,” he said — but the team was able to avoid the “staggering bus bills” some PGCBL teams have paid by having players carpool to games.

Another priority is to continue fixing up East Field, particularly the seating, Bernard said.

“We have a nice setting for a ballpark,” he added. “The bleachers are 40 years old, so we’re looking at bringing that up to date. We definitely want to make it a more inviting place for families.”