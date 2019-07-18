GLENS FALLS — Four Saugerties pitchers combined to hold the Glens Falls Dragons to two hits in a 4-0 shutout victory for the Stallions in PGCBL action Thursday night at East Field.
Only Brian Hart and Brad Hipsley, both Saratoga Springs products, managed singles for the Dragons, who fell to 11-25 on the season.
Saugerties (18-16) got five innings of one-hit ball from starter Trent Schoeberl, who struck out nine and picked up the win. Stallions pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts.
Norberto Navarro led Saugerties with a double, single and two RBIs.
Despite the loss, Glens Falls starter Christopher Difiore struck out eight in five innings of work.
The Dragons are scheduled to play Friday at 6:45 p.m. at the Amsterdam Mohawks.
