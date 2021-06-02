Glens Falls Dragons ready to open season

Last year, Bernard was able to help put together a four-team summer league for local collegiate baseball players. The Glens Falls Independents played 30 games in a month, with fans limited to two per ballplayer.

“Last summer, we were just happy to play,” Bernard said. “Financially we were OK. We only had to use one umpire and transportation wasn’t an issue, so we saved money there. We had some small sponsorships, the gate wasn’t bad, so it worked.

“The kids got to play ball, that’s what mattered,” he added. “It wasn’t a completely lost year.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This summer, the Dragons will be coached by Union College assistant coach Jon Mueller. If the name sounds familiar, Mueller is the nephew and namesake of University at Albany head coach Jon Mueller, the former Stillwater standout.

Roster-wise, the Dragons will have a more local flavor than usual because of a lack of host families.

“It’s been tough getting host families because of the pandemic,” Bernard said. “Our recruiting process usually starts in September, and we start looking for host families, but a lot of people didn’t want to take the chance. We had to turn down a lot of ballplayers from out of the area because we couldn’t get host families.”