Glens Falls Dragons ready to open season

After a year on pause because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Glens Falls Dragons are set to swing back into action Thursday.
The team is scheduled to open its 48-game Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season against Albany at 7 p.m. at East Field, though the weather forecast is not promising.
Still, Dragons owner Ben Bernard said it’s a big step back to normal in the wake of the pandemic that shut down sports for several months in 2020.
“It’s a big relief for everybody — between the players who didn’t really get to play baseball last year, and the baseball fans in this area,” Bernard said. “It’s a good situation all around, and I’m glad it’s working out. It feels like we’re getting back onto a normal schedule, for fans and the league as a whole.”
The Dragons will be the first Glens Falls-area sporting event open to the general public since Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the OK for outdoor sporting venues to have full capacity for vaccinated fans. East Field, which has a listed capacity of 7,000, can easily accommodate several hundred fans spread out.
Bernard said there will be designated areas for vaccinated and unvaccinated fans behind home plate. Unvaccinated fans are asked to wear masks and social distance when walking to their seats and in common areas like concessions.
Last year, Bernard was able to help put together a four-team summer league for local collegiate baseball players. The Glens Falls Independents played 30 games in a month, with fans limited to two per ballplayer.
“Last summer, we were just happy to play,” Bernard said. “Financially we were OK. We only had to use one umpire and transportation wasn’t an issue, so we saved money there. We had some small sponsorships, the gate wasn’t bad, so it worked.
“The kids got to play ball, that’s what mattered,” he added. “It wasn’t a completely lost year.”
This summer, the Dragons will be coached by Union College assistant coach Jon Mueller. If the name sounds familiar, Mueller is the nephew and namesake of University at Albany head coach Jon Mueller, the former Stillwater standout.
Roster-wise, the Dragons will have a more local flavor than usual because of a lack of host families.
“It’s been tough getting host families because of the pandemic,” Bernard said. “Our recruiting process usually starts in September, and we start looking for host families, but a lot of people didn’t want to take the chance. We had to turn down a lot of ballplayers from out of the area because we couldn’t get host families.”
Thus, most of the players on this summer’s roster have roots the Capital District or downstate, with few out-of-state players, and only a couple from outside the Northeast.
“Having local talent on the field should help at the gate,” Bernard said. “Last year, we had 100-150 people at games who were all connected to the ballplayers.”
Among local players are a trio of right-handed pitchers from Queensbury — Matt Chase (Ithaca), Riley Orr (Castleton) and Jack Sylvia (St. Lawrence), all of whom were sophomores at their respective schools this spring. They helped Queensbury to a state Class A baseball title in 2018.
Another pitcher is Sam Howard, who played at Greenwich and was a freshman at Southern New Hampshire this spring.
Former Saratoga Springs standout Brad Hipsley (Stony Brook) returns to the Dragons as a middle infielder. He’s joined by former Saratoga pitcher Zach Vavasour (Oneonta State) and current Blue Streak infielder Ryan Ash, who will be a freshman at Manhattan College this fall.
Catcher Nick Winslow, a Ballston Spa native who played at Saratoga Catholic, was a freshman at UAlbany this spring. Infielder Peter O’Toole, a Saratoga Springs resident, played at Christian Brothers Academy and is a rising junior at Dartmouth.
Fans will also notice the new scoreboard at East Field this season. Half of it was installed at press time. The new board is wi-fi capable and has LED displays, and is the latest improvement at the ballpark.
Plans for next year include installing 500 stadium seats behind home plate, with 1,000 more seats waiting for installation down the road.
