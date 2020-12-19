Glens Falls Dragons, PGCBL plan to forge ahead into 2021

"By January you've got to know, because colleges start placing kids (in summer leagues)," Bernard said. "We don't want to get ahead of ourselves. Last year was a disaster for the kids on the roster, they had committed to playing here and we had to refund some guys."

Bernard said the PGCBL was planning to go forward as scheduled, though it would still depend on the state of the pandemic and the vaccine. League president Robert Julian was optimistic about the season in a recent league meeting, Bernard added.

With the New York-Penn League being folded by Major League Baseball's decision last week to contract its sprawling minor-league system, several cities across the state have been left without their teams. Among them were Troy, whose Tri-City ValleyCats lost their affiliation with the Houston Astros. Auburn, Batavia and Burlington, Vermont also lost their NYPL teams.

Bernard said the ValleyCats, who have played in a top-notch facility at Joe Bruno Stadium, might join an independent minor league. However, other parks may be open to hosting PGCBL teams.

For the Dragons, Bernard said he planned to regroup in February and sit down with some advertisers. The Independents played with no sponsorships last season because Bernard didn't feel right about asking cash-strapped businesses for advertising dollars.

"Having a restaurant for 30 years, I get it," Bernard said. "We were just starting to grow a little bit the last few years. Hopefully we can get people on board again."

