Glens Falls Dragons' opener suspended by rain

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons opened the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season Thursday night at East Field.

Mother Nature had other plans.

The Albany Dutchmen pulled away to a 10-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning before the skies opened. The downpour suspended the game.

J.C. Caffarella singled home Jack Defayette with the Dragons' only run in the bottom of the second to pull Glens Falls within 3-1.

Albany got a pair of two-run doubles from Tom Kretzler and a solo home run from Isaac Humphrey. The Dutchmen scored six runs in the fourth to open a 9-1 lead.

The Dragons are scheduled to host the Saugerties Stallions on Friday at 7 p.m. at East Field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0