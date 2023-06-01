GLENS FALLS — Jion Cras found his way from his native Curacao to upstate New York to pursue his baseball dreams.

This summer, Cras is helping college players with their own baseball aspirations as the first-year manager of the Glens Falls Dragons of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, the two-month developmental league for undergraduate players.

The Dragons are scheduled to open their 46-game regular-season schedule on Friday at 7 p.m. at East Field against the Amsterdam Mohawks. The regular season runs through July 29.

After a two-hour batting practice session on a sweltering hot Thursday afternoon at East Field, Cras sat down in the shade for a rest. Many of new Dragons players, wearing red practice shirts, walked past on their way to the parking lot — some pausing to fist bump their new manager.

"I'm excited," Cras said. "We came here on Monday, all the pitchers threw bullpen, we did some in-and-out — fly balls in the outfield and infield grounders. We had a meeting about expectations, and today we had a good BP session — so they can hit, get familiar, and be ready to swing it."

Cras, who is an assistant coach at Bryant & Stratton College in Albany, is from the southern Caribbean island of Curacao, off the coast of Venezuela. He played college baseball at Erie Community College and the College of St. Joseph in Vermont before finishing at Bryant & Stratton in the Bobcats' inaugural season in 2019.

"I followed coach Bob (Godlewski) to the College of St. Joseph, then he moved over to Bryant & Stratton and I followed him there," Cras said. "I've been at Bryant & Stratton for five years."

Cras is assisted by pitching coaches Pete Brown and Chris Bradt, the latter of whom played for the Dragons in 2015. Brown said Bradt, a Clifton Park native, helped the Dragons recruit several Albany area players.

Because of ongoing difficulties in getting host families — something the Dragons have struggled with since the pandemic — Glens Falls has had to rely on players with a more local flavor. Thus, the Dragons' roster is stocked with NCAA Division II and III players who must go up against players from Division I programs on the other teams in the PGCBL.

That competitive disadvantage — and a lack of pitching depth — hurt Glens Falls the last two seasons, in which the Dragons went a combined 13-72.

"We're gonna grind," Cras said. "We play Friday, we'll see what we've got, and after that we're gonna grind. They didn't win a lot of games last year, we're trying to change that approach."

Cras' main concern, though, is developing players.

"It's not all about winning, but then again, we want to win," he said. "But it's mostly about, whenever they leave here, they left with something, and we taught them something they can take with them in life after baseball. That's the main thing."

Former Lake George and current Castleton University pitcher Riley Orr is expected to be the opening-day starter again for the Dragons, as he is in his third season with the team.

Joining Orr as returning players are utility player Sean Butkowski, a former Lake George standout now at the College of Saint Rose; outfielder Cory Listing (Coker University), catcher Kyle McNeff (UMass-Dartmouth) and pitcher Andrew Kramer (Lock Haven). All have ties to the Capital District.

Other local players on the Dragons' roster are former Greenwich standout Jesse Kuzmich (Saint Rose), and Saratoga Springs natives Bryan Camaj (Bryant & Stratton), Owen Goodridge (Assumption) and Joey Lauer (Siena) on the pitching staff; catcher Noah Joly (Stevenson) of Saratoga; and infielders Nick Marola (Coker) of Wilton, who played high school ball at Scotia, and Nate Rodriguez (Ithaca) and Zander Teator (Babson) of Saratoga.

One major change at East Field is the lack of seating behind home plate this season, as the existing seats were removed to make way for new seating. However, the installation of 1,500 new seats has been delayed by a late bidding process, Dragons owner Ben Bernard said.

"We're also putting in new wood (bleachers) down the first-base line — we have enough for 400-500 seats," Bernard said. "It's a bit of a step back, but the city wants to get this thing done."