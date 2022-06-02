Glens Falls Dragons open PGCBL season

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons are scheduled to open their Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season Friday at 7 p.m. at East Field against the Amsterdam Mohawks.

The Dragons are hoping to improve on a 7-35 record from last season, but the team was playing with a roster limited by the pandemic. Most of last year's players lived within driving distance of Glens Falls, instead of bringing in college players from many parts of the country.