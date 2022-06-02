Glens Falls Dragons open PGCBL season

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons are scheduled to open their Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season Friday at 7 p.m. at East Field against the Amsterdam Mohawks.
Friday's game begins a 48-game schedule that ends July 29.
The Dragons are hoping to improve on a 7-35 record from last season, but the team was playing with a roster limited by the pandemic. Most of last year's players lived within driving distance of Glens Falls, instead of bringing in college players from many parts of the country.
The Dragons play in the PGCBL's East Division, with Albany, Amsterdam, Boonville, Mohawk Valley, Oneonta, Saugerties and Watertown.