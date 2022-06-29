Glens Falls Dragons lose on road

SAUGERTIES — The Glens Falls Dragons' losing streak continued Wednesday night with an 8-3 PGCBL loss to the Saugerties Stallions.

The Dragons, who lost their seventh in a row to slip to 4-18 on the season, scored three runs in the seventh on a Martin Marintchev single and a two-run error to pull within 6-3.

Saugerties (11-11) bunched four runs in the third to open a 6-0 lead, on a two-run home run by Easton Bertrand, an RBI triple by Garrett Michel and a sac fly by Colin Mackle. Evan Goforth led the Stallions with a triple, double, single and two RBIs.

Glens Falls, which hosts the Oneonta Outlaws on Thursday at 7 p.m. at East Field, finished with seven singles in the game.

