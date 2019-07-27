{{featured_button_text}}

SAUGERTIES — The Glens Falls Dragons’ tough luck continued Saturday night in the opener of a PGCBL doubleheader against the Saugerties Stallions.

The Dragons led or were tied the entire game until the bottom of the seventh, when Saugerties plated two runs to pull out a 5-4 victory.

Glens Falls (13-30) led 4-3 heading into the seventh, the final inning of a collegiate-league doubleheader, but the Stallions loaded the bases. Saugerties then scored the tying run on a sac fly and the winning run on a wild pitch.

The Dragons jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on RBI singles by Sean Bergeron and Donovan Rhoden, and a sac fly by Devan Kruzinski. After Saugerties tied the score, Glens Falls went ahead in the sixth when Kruzinski scored on an error.

The second game of the doubleheader was not complete at press time.

Glens Falls is scheduled to host Saugerties on Sunday at 7:05 p.m. at East Field.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments