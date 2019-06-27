GLENS FALLS — In a late-starting game that lasted until about 11 p.m., the Glens Falls Dragons dropped a 19-7 PGCBL loss Wednesday night to the Albany Dutchmen at East Field.
Glens Falls, which fell to 7-11, jumped out to leads of 4-2 and 7-5, before Albany came roaring back, bunching 11 runs in the sixth and seventh innings. The Dutchmen racked up 16 hits in the game.
Whitehall product Evan St. Claire went 2 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the Dragons at the plate. Nick Campana belted a two-run double in the first inning for Glens Falls.
The Dragons are scheduled to host Mohawk Valley on Friday at 7 p.m. at East Field.
