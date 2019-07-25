LITTLE FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons stranded the tying run on second base Thursday night as they dropped an 11-10 PGCBL loss to Mohawk Valley.
Whitehall product Evan St. Claire singled to lead off the top of the ninth inning, but a strikeout and two groundouts ended the game in the DiamondDawgs' favor.
Glens Falls (12-28), which had surrendered a four-run lead, got tagged for eight runs over the sixth and seventh innings to trail 11-7 entering the eighth.
The Dragons then rallied for three runs with two out in the eighth, on Brandon Kruzinski's fielder's choice RBI and a two-run single by Brian Hart.
D.J. Law drove in three runs for Glens Falls on a bases-clearing double to the left-field wall in a five-run fourth inning outburst. Former Lake George standout Jack Kelleher added an RBI with a sac fly.
The Dragons are schedule to host the Albany Dutchmen on Friday at 7 p.m. at East Field. Glens Falls' next six games are against either the Dutchmen or the Saugerties Stallions, including a doubleheader against both on Saturday and Tuesday.
