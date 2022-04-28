Glens Falls' Doug Kenyon named to NYSAAA Wall of Honor

Former Glens Falls High School athletic director Doug Kenyon has been named to the New York State Athletic Administrators Association Wall of Honor.

The NYSAAA's Wall of Honor program recognizes retired former school athletic administrators "who have made significant contributions to the interscholastic athletic programs in New York State."

Kenyon, a Warrensburg and Ithaca College graduate, was a longtime basketball coach and athletic director at Glens Falls before retiring in 2008. He also spent 30 years as the director of the State Boys Basketball Tournament in Glens Falls, from 1986-2016.

Kenyon was a member of the Section II Executive Committee and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's Central Committee for 18 years. After retiring, he served as executive director the Section II Athletic Council for eight years. Kenyon was also an active member of the NYSAAA for 30 years, receiving the NYSAAA Chapter 2 Athletic Administrators Award in 1996.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0